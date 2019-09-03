Cuba Gooding Jr’s trial on groping charges is postponed

Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr’s trial on groping charges has been postponed until October 10.

Prosecutors said they are still waiting for evidence in the Jerry Maguire star’s case. Jury selection had been set to start this week.

Gooding Jr is accused of groping a 29-year-old woman at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge near Times Square in New York City on June 9.

The actor was arrested after turning himself into police (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The woman told police she believed Gooding Jr was intoxicated.

The 51-year-old was arrested four days later after turning himself in to police.

He has pleaded not guilty to forcible touching and sexual abuse charges and is free on his own recognisance.

The actor faces up to a year in jail if convicted.