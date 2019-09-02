Advertising
Ruler of Dubai curbs pace of construction amid fall in property prices
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum wants to ensure supply does not exceed demand in the territory which has expanded at breakneck speed.
Dubai’s ruler has issued a directive to curb the pace of new construction projects amid falling demand and property prices.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum ordered the creation of a committee to study the needs of the property market, evaluate all future projects and control the pace of projects so supply does not outstrip demand.
The move comes amid a slowdown in the economy and a slump in property prices.
A report by UAE-based Property Finder found that Dubai apartment and villa sale prices for the first half of 2019 were down around 12% compared to two years ago.
Developers, however, continue to build at breakneck speed, and have completed around 21,000 residential units in the first half of the year.
