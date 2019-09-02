Hopes fade for dozens missing after scuba dive boat catches fire off California

At least eight people have died after a fire raged through a boat carrying recreational scuba divers anchored near an island off the Southern California coast.

Hopes are diminishing that any of the 26 people still missing will be found alive.

Five crew members escaped by jumping off the boat and taking refuge on an inflatable boat.

Rescuers recovered four bodies from the waters just off Santa Cruz Island and spotted four others on the ocean near where fire-raged boat sank.

They were continuing to search for survivors, but Coast Guard Captain Monica Rochester cautioned that it was unlikely anyone else would be found alive.

VCFD firefighters respond to the boat fire (Ventura County Fire Department/AP)

“We will search all the way through the night into the morning, but I think we should all be prepared to move into the worst outcome,” she told an afternoon news conference.

The four bodies recovered from the ocean about 90 miles north-west of Los Angeles all had injuries consistent with drowning, said Coast Guard Lieutenant Commander Matthew Kroll.

Advertising

It was not immediately clear when the bodies on the ocean floor might be retrieved or when divers could search the boat for others.

“It’s upside down in relatively shallow water with receding tides that are moving it around,” Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown said.

The fire broke out aboard the vessel Conception at around 3am local time off Santa Cruz Island, part of a chain of rugged wind-swept isles that form Channel Islands National Park in the Pacific Ocean west of Los Angeles.

The five crew members who escaped were rescued by a good Samaritan boat called The Grape Escape that was anchored nearby.

Advertising

Two suffered minor injuries, Coast Guard Petty Officer Mark Barney said.

The Grape Escape’s owners, Bob and Shirley Hansen, told The New York Times they were asleep when they heard pounding on the side of their 60-foot (18-metre) fishing vessel at about 3.30am and discovered the frightened crew members. They told the couple they had fled when the fire grew out of control.

“When we looked out, the other boat was totally engulfed in flames, from stem to stern,” Mr Hansen said, estimating it was no more than 100 yards from his craft.

“I could see the fire coming through holes on the side of the boat. There were these explosions every few beats. You can’t prepare yourself for that. It was horrendous.”

“The fire was too big, there was absolutely nothing we could do,” he added.

Mr Hansen said he and his wife gave the crew clothes and two of them went back towards the Conception looking for survivors.

The Conception, based in Santa Barbara Harbour on the mainland, was on the final day of a Labour Day weekend cruise to the Channel Islands when the fire erupted.

“At 3.15 this morning the Coast Guard overheard a mayday call. The call was garbled, it was not that clear, but we were able to get some information out of it to send vessels on scene,” Mr Barney said.

Mr Brown said the elements of the tragedy were daunting for rescuers: The boat was in a remote location with limited firefighting capabilities, passengers were sleeping below deck in the middle of the night and there was a quick-moving fire.

Maya Upton, of Santa Barbara, places flowers outside of the Sea Landing at Santa Barbara Harbour (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

“You couldn’t ask for a worse situation,” the sheriff said.

The Conception was chartered by Worldwide Diving Adventures, which says on its website that it has been taking divers on such expeditions since the 1970s. It was owned and operated by Truth Aquatics, a Santa Barbara-based company founded in 1974.

Coast Guard records show inspections of the Conception conducted last February and in August 2018 found no deficiencies. Earlier inspections found some safety violations related to fire safety.

A 2016 inspection resulted in owners replacing the heat detector in the galley and one in 2014 cited a leaky fire hose.

Records show all safety violations from the last five years were quickly addressed by the boat’s owners.