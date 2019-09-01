Menu

Comedian Kevin Hart injured in car crash

World News | Published: | Last Updated:

Hart was taken to hospital with back injuries.

Kevin Hart

Actor and comedian Kevin Hart has been injured in a car crash in California.

A California Highway Patrol collision report says Hart, 40, was a passenger in a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda that went off Mulholland Highway and rolled down an embankment in the hills above Malibu on Sunday.

The report says Hart and the driver, 28-year-old Jared Black, both suffered “major back injuries” and were taken to hospitals.

Another passenger, 31-year-old Rebecca Broxterman, only complained of pain.

The CHP report says the car immediately went out of control as it turned from a canyon road on to the highway.

The report says the driver was not under the influence of alcohol.

A representative for Hart did not immediately reply to messages.

