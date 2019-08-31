Advertising
‘Multiple victims’ after shooting incidents in Texas
Police say there are “multiple gunshot victims” in West Texas after reports of two suspects opening fire in the area of Midland and Odessa.
Police in Odessa say one or possibly two suspects hijacked a US Postal Service vehicle and were firing at random, hitting multiple people.
“At this time there are multiple gunshot victims,” Odessa police said in a posting on Facebook.
The Midland, Texas, Police Department said that another suspect was believed to be driving a gold-coloured vehicle and has a rifle.
The University of Texas Permian Basin campus has gone into lockdown.
The Texas Department of Public Safety has urged residents to avoid major highways in the area, including Interstate 20.
Odessa is about 20 miles south west of Midland. Both are more than 300 miles west of Dallas.
