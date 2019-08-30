Menu

Released activists vow to continue ‘fight’ after Hong Kong arrests

World News | Published:

Joshua Wong and Agnes Chow both said they would continue their campaign.

Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong has vowed not to give up after he was charged with inciting others to join a protest outside a police station in June.

Mr Wong told reporters: “We will continue our fight no matter how they arrest and prosecute us.”

He and fellow activist Agnes Chow were released on bail after being arrested and charged earlier in the day.

Pro-democracy activists Agnes Chow, right, and Joshua Wong (Kin Cheung/AP)

Ms Chow echoed his comments, saying: “We Hong Kong people won’t give up and won’t be scared … we will keep fighting for democracy.”

Several protesters have been charged in recent days in connection with protests that started in June and have continued for more than two months.

