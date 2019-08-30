Hong Kong pro-democracy group says Joshua Wong arrested

A pro-democracy group in Hong Kong says well-known activist Joshua Wong has been arrested.

Demosisto posted on its social media accounts that Mr Wong had been pushed into a private car at around 7.30am on Friday and was taken to police headquarters.

It later said another member, Agnes Chow, had been arrested as well.

Police did not immediately confirm either arrest.

Mr Wong is secretary-general of the group and was one of the student leaders of major pro-democracy demonstrations in 2014.

He was released from prison in June after serving a two-month sentence related to that protest.

He has been speaking out regularly in support of the pro-democracy protests that have taken place in Hong Kong this summer.