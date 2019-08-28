Menu

Jussie Smollett says his story of being victim of racist, anti-gay attack is true

World News | Published:

Charges against the actor for allegedly staging the incident have been dropped but a special prosecutor is now investigating that decision.

Jussie Smollett

Jussie Smollett’s PR team says “every iota” of his account of being the victim of a racist, anti-gay attack in Chicago is supported by police evidence despite police repeatedly saying it was all staged.

A statement emailed Wednesday follows a city filing Monday defending its lawsuit seeking to recoup costs of investigating what it says was a January publicity stunt.

The statement says “every iota of information … Smollett has stated has been fully corroborated”.

Jussie Smollett
Jussie Smollett (Paul Beaty/AP)

The statement didn’t say what evidence allegedly backs Smollett’s claim that masked men hurling racist and homophobic insults beat him and looped a noose around his neck.

The city says GPS data, video and other evidence prove Smollett paid the men to fake a hate crime.

State prosecutors abruptly dropped charges against Smollett in March.

A special prosecutor is investigating that decision.

