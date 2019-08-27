Jeffrey Epstein accuser tells court she feels angry and sad at his death

One of Jeffrey Epstein’s accusers says the late US financier was a “coward”, and she feels “very angry and sad” that he killed himself before going to trial.

Courtney Wild spoke at a Manhattan hearing on Tuesday.

Ms Wild has said she was sexually abused by Epstein when she was 14 in Palm Beach, Florida.

Razor wire fencing at the Metropolitan Correctional Centre in New York where financier Jeffrey Epstein died (Bebeto Matthews/AP)

US District Judge Richard Berman said earlier in the hearing that Epstein’s August 10 death, ruled a suicide, was a “stunning turn of events”.

The judge said accusers have been included in the hearing “because of their relevant experiences”.

Ms Wild has come forward publicly and has agreed to be identified while some other accusers testified anonymously at the hearing.

Epstein had pleaded not guilty to charges he sex trafficked women in the early 2000s.