Amazon fires: Bolsonaro demands Macron apology before he will accept aid

World News | Published:

The Brazilian president accused his French counterpart of questioning Brazil’s sovereignty.

Amazon Fires

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has said he will only accept an offer of international aid to fight Amazon fires if French leader Emmanuel Macron retracts comments that he finds offensive.

Mr Bolsonaro said his French counterpart had called him a liar, and accused him of questioning Brazil’s sovereignty amid tensions over devastating fires sweeping the Amazon region.

The Brazilian leader said Mr Macron must retract some of his comments, “and then we can speak”.

Jair Bolsonaro
Jair Bolsonaro (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

The French leader has questioned Mr Bolsonaro’s trustworthiness and commitment to protecting biodiversity.

The G7 nations have pledged 20 million dollars (£16.3 million) to help fight the flames in the Amazon and protect the rainforest, in addition to a separate 12 million dollars (£9.8 million) from Britain and 11 million dollars (£9 million) from Canada.

