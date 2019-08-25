Environmental fund backed by DiCaprio pledges millions of dollars to help Amazon

A new environmental foundation backed by Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio is pledging $5 million (£4,076,683) in aid to the Amazon, which has been swept by wildfires.

Earth Alliance was created last month by DiCaprio and philanthropists Laurene Powell Jobs and Brian Sheth.

It launched the Amazon Forest Fund in an announcement on its website on Sunday.

Fire consumes an area of Rondonia state in Brazil (Eraldo Peres/AP)

The alliance is also seeking donations to help repair the Brazilian rainforest, often referred to as the “lungs of the planet”.

A record number of wildfires were reported across the country this year by Brazilian federal experts, up 84% over the same period in 2018.

The funds will be distributed to five local groups working to combat the problem.