Last-of-its-kind rocket puts GPS satellite in orbit
The Delta IV Medium ended its nearly two-decade run with 29 launches.
A rocket that is the last of its kind has delivered the newest, most powerful GPS satellite to orbit for the US Air Force.
United Launch Alliance’s Delta IV medium-class rocket lifted off on Thursday morning from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.
It was a fitting swan song for the rocket.
Company president Tory Bruno tweeted that the lift-off was “hot, straight and normal.”
Two hours later, the satellite separated from the upper stage and the company declared success.
Denver-based United Launch Alliance said it will be replaced by the still-in-development Vulcan rocket.
The newly launched GPS satellite is the second in a series of next-generation navigation spacecraft.
It was nicknamed Magellan after the 16th-century Portuguese explorer.
Lockheed Martin, also based in Colorado, built the satellite.
