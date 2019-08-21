Menu

Larry King seeks divorce from seventh wife after 22 years

The TV host and his wife both filed for divorce in 2010 but later reconciled.

Larry King

US talk show host Larry King is seeking a divorce from his seventh wife, Shawn King, after 22 years.

The 85-year-old filed a petition to end the marriage on Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Larry King and Shawn King, then a singer and TV host, married in 1997 and have two adult sons, Chance and Cannon.

They both filed for divorce in 2010 but later reconciled.

Larry King
Larry King with seventh wife Shawn King (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Larry King has been married eight times to seven different women and has five children.

He married and divorced Alene Akins twice.

He has overcome several serious health issues in recent years, including early-stage lung cancer two years ago.

