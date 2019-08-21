German city offers a million euros for proof that it doesn’t exist

A German city which has been the subject of a long-running if light-hearted conspiracy theory claiming it does not really exist is offering big bucks to anyone who can prove it.

Officials in Bielefeld said they will give a million euros (£915,000) to the person who delivers solid proof of its non-existence.

They said there are “no limits to creativity” for entrants, but only incontrovertible evidence will qualify for the prize.

(WDR/Twitter/PA)

The idea that Bielefeld does not exist was first floated by computer expert Achim Held, who posted the satirical claim on the internet in 1994 in an effort to poke fun at online conspiracy theories.

Even German Chancellor Angela Merkel once jokingly cast doubt on the existence of Bielefeld, which is allegedly located about 205 miles west of Berlin.