Huawei chief confident over future despite US export curbs

The founder of Chinese tech giant Huawei has said he expects no relief from US export curbs due to the political climate in Washington, but expressed confidence the company will thrive because it is developing its own technology.

Ren Zhengfei also said he does not want relief from the US sanctions if it requires China to make concessions in a tariff war, even if that means his daughter, who is under house arrest in Canada on US criminal charges, faces a longer legal struggle.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Mr Ren said Huawei expects US curbs on most technology sales to go ahead despite Monday’s announcement of a second 90-day delay.

He said no-one in Washington would risk standing up for the company.