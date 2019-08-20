More migrants jump off rescue boat in desperate bid to reach Italy

The Open Arms humanitarian group says another nine migrants have jumped into the sea “desperately trying to reach the coast of Lampedusa” — an Italian island only a few hundred yards away.

Open Arms said the Italian coastguard and its own crew are trying to rescue them, adding: “The situation is out of control.”

Video showed people wearing orange life vests floating in the sea with a coastguard vessel nearby and rubber dinghies trying to reach them.

The incident comes after another man threw himself into the sea earlier in the day, while at the same moment a woman suffered a panic attack.

He was rescued by the coastguard but was refusing to return to the Open Arms ship, as the stand-off entered its 19th day.

A woman is assisted following a panic attack (Francisco Gentico/AP)

The standoff with Italy is in its 19th day as hardline interior minister Matteo Salvini refuses to allow the Spanish ship access to a safe port even though six other European nations have offered to take the migrants.

The Open Arms captain had previously warned Italian authorities that the crew of 17 could no longer control the situation on board, as frustrated migrants resort to fighting.