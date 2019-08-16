Actor Michael Madsen pleads no contest to driving under the influence

Actor Michael Madsen has pleaded no contest to misdemeanour drunken driving after crashing his car into a pole.

In an agreement with prosecutors, the Reservoir Dogs actor entered the plea to one count of driving with 0.08% blood alcohol content within 10 years of another driving under the influence offence.

He was sentenced to four days in jail and five years’ probation.

His lawyer Perry Wander said Madsen did not receive any special treatment in the case and the sentence was standard.

He said Madsen looked forward to completing his probation and asked for his family’s privacy.

No one was injured when Madsen was driving a Toyota Land Rover that ran into a pole in Malibu on March 24.

The 61-year-old is best known for playing gun-toting tough guys in the films of director Quentin Tarantino.