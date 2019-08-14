Advertising
US rapper ASAP Rocky found guilty of assault in Sweden
The artist was not in court to hear the verdict.
A Swedish court has found American rapper ASAP Rocky guilty of assault for his role in a street brawl in Stockholm.
The artist, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, earlier pleaded self-defence and said he had tried to avoid a confrontation with two men who he said were persistently following his entourage on June 30.
The rapper told Stockholm District Court one of the men picked a fight with one of his two bodyguards.
But the court has now ruled the defendants “were not in a situation” where they were entitled to self-defence and that they “assaulted the victim by hitting and kicking him”.
As a result, the three defendants were “convicted of assault and sentenced to conditional sentences”.
That means they face no prison sentence in Sweden unless they commit a similar offence in the country again.
The 30-year-old rapper and his two bodyguards were released on August 2 pending the verdict. All three returned to the United States at that time and were not legally obliged to be present in Stockholm for the verdict.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.