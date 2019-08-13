US comedian Andy Dick ‘assaulted’ outside New Orleans nightclub

Comedian Andy Dick has said he was assaulted outside a New Orleans nightclub after performing in the French Quarter.

Dick told The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate he was unconscious for 15 minutes after someone knocked him to the ground with a punch early on Saturday.

The comedian and musician is known for his role on the 1990s NBC-TV show NewsRadio.

He was performing at a nightspot before the alleged assault.

Dick said he was taken by ambulance to a hospital, adding he was observed there for what he described as a “possible brain bleed”.

Robert Couvillion, who promoted the show, said the performer did not have any reason to expect to be attacked.

He says he was “flabbergasted” by what happened.

State police have not made any arrests.