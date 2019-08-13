Menu

Advertising

In Pictures: Protesters stand their ground in Hong Kong amid warnings

World News | Published:

The city’s leader Carrie Lam says the city is on the path of no return while Beijing has warned of impending action.

Hong Kong Protests

Hong Kong’s protesters are continuing their demonstrations against China’s government with the international airport the latest focus.

Flights were cancelled on Monday after the terminal was flooded by protesters amid warnings that Beijing considered the activities to be “terrorist”.

Despite the warnings from China’s central government, the protesters have continued to state their case while hospital workers have also voiced anger at what they consider police brutality.

Hong Kong Protests
Airport security personnel stand guard as travellers walk past protesters holding a sit-in rally at the departure gate of the Hong Kong International Airport (Vincent Thian/AP)
Hong Kong Protests
Protesters stage a sit-in rally at the departure hall (Vincent Thian/AP)
Hong Kong Protests
A beam of sunlight is cast on the travellers as they wait at the check-in counters (Vincent Thian/AP)
Hong Kong Protests
Nurses wearing eyepatch and face masks take part in a protest (Kin Cheung/AP)
Hong Kong Protests
Medical staff make their feelings clear (Kin Cheung/AP)

Advertising

Hong Kong Protests
Protesters stage a sit-in rally near the departure gate (Vincent Thian/AP)
Hong Kong Protests
Travellers wait at the check-in counters (Vincent Thian/AP)
Hong Kong Protests
Travellers walk past a flights information board (Vincent Thian/AP)
Hong Kong Protests
An airport security staff member gestures to travellers (Vincent Thian/AP)

Advertising

Hong Kong Protests
Medical staff wearing eyepatches (Kin Cheung/AP)
Hong Kong Protests
Protesters stage a sit-in rally at the arrival hall of the Hong Kong International Airport (Vincent Thian/AP)
Hong Kong Protests Stranded
Passenger planes parked at the tarmac (Vincent Thian/AP)
World News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News