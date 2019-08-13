Advertising
In Pictures: Protesters stand their ground in Hong Kong amid warnings
The city’s leader Carrie Lam says the city is on the path of no return while Beijing has warned of impending action.
Hong Kong’s protesters are continuing their demonstrations against China’s government with the international airport the latest focus.
Flights were cancelled on Monday after the terminal was flooded by protesters amid warnings that Beijing considered the activities to be “terrorist”.
Despite the warnings from China’s central government, the protesters have continued to state their case while hospital workers have also voiced anger at what they consider police brutality.
