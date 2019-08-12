Menu

Sting operation: Fugitive caught by police after being chased by angry wasps

The suspect fled from police and jumped from a balcony straight into a wasps’ nest.

A fugitive in Germany has been nabbed thanks to the help of angry wasps.

Oldenburg police said the unusual sting operation took place on Monday after officers tried to arrest a 32-year-old man to serve an outstanding 11-month custodial sentence.

The suspect, whose name was not released, fled from police and jumped from a balcony straight into a wasps’ nest.

The irate insects attacked the man, prompting him to run onto the street. Officers tried to apprehend him there, only to be attacked by wasps themselves.

The suspect managed to break free but, with wasps in hot pursuit, chose to jump into an inflatable pool, where he was arrested.

