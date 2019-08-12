Missy Elliott to receive Video Vanguard Award at 2019 VMAs

Missy Elliott will receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

MTV has announced that Elliott will also perform at the August 26 ceremony at the Prudential Centre in Newark, New Jersey.

Since her debut video for The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly) in 1997, where she sported an inflated rubbish bag, Elliott has been a powerhouse on the music video scene with an oddball, eccentric and creative style that has inspired generations after her.

Her upcoming performance on the VMA stage will mark her first since 2003.

Elliott became the first female rapper inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame earlier this year.