Cathay Pacific staff warned of ‘disciplinary consequences’ of Hong Kong protests
The group’s boss made the warning before pro-democracy demonstrated occupied the air terminal.
The chief executive of Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways has said there will be “disciplinary consequences” for employees involved in “illegal protests”.
The airline joins a number of businesses that have appeased and apologised to China in recent days over political tensions.
Rupert Hogg’s comments came just hours before the Hong Kong airport announced it was shutting down after thousands of pro-democracy demonstrators occupied the main terminal.
Mr Hogg warned in an internal memo to employees that the company has a “zero tolerance approach to illegal activities”, referring apparently to protests unapproved by the police force.
Companies from luxury fashion brands to bubble tea shops have been under pressure to distance themselves from protesters and declare their support for the ruling Communist Party’s position on Hong Kong.
