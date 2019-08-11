Advertising
Muslims mark Eid and final days of hajj in Saudi Arabia
Pilgrims threw pebbles at a pillar in a symbolic casting away of evil.
Almost 2.5 million pilgrims have taken part in a symbolic stoning of the devil in the final days of the hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, as Muslims around the world marked the start of the Eid al-Adha celebrations.
In Mina, pilgrims threw pebbles at a pillar in a symbolic casting away of evil.
The massive tent city is where the deadliest hajj disasters have occurred, including a 2015 stampede and crush that killed more than 2,400 people.
To mark the completion of the hajj, male pilgrims shaved their hair and women trimmed theirs on Saturday to represent a spiritual renewal and rebirth.
Muslims around the world are commemorating the end of hajj with Eid celebrations, including distributing meat to the poor.
