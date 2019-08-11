Menu

Advertising

Muslims mark Eid and final days of hajj in Saudi Arabia

World News | Published:

Pilgrims threw pebbles at a pillar in a symbolic casting away of evil.

Saudi Hajj

Almost 2.5 million pilgrims have taken part in a symbolic stoning of the devil in the final days of the hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, as Muslims around the world marked the start of the Eid al-Adha celebrations.

In Mina, pilgrims threw pebbles at a pillar in a symbolic casting away of evil.

Muslim pilgrims cast stones at a pillar in Mina
Muslim pilgrims cast stones at a pillar in Mina (Amr Nabil/AP)

The massive tent city is where the deadliest hajj disasters have occurred, including a 2015 stampede and crush that killed more than 2,400 people.

To mark the completion of the hajj, male pilgrims shaved their hair and women trimmed theirs on Saturday to represent a spiritual renewal and rebirth.

Muslims around the world are commemorating the end of hajj with Eid celebrations, including distributing meat to the poor.

World News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News