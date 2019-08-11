Mosque shooting in Norway treated as attempted terrorist attack

Police in Norway’s capital have said the shooting at a mosque that wounded one person is being investigated as an attempted terrorist attack.

One suspect is in custody after the shooting at the Al-Noor Islamic Centre in the Oslo suburb of Baerum on Saturday.

Police said they believe no-one else was involved.

Police attend the scene (Terje Pedersen/AP)

They said the alleged perpetrator is also a murder suspect in a separate case.

Oslo police official Rune Skjold told a news conference Sunday that the suspect, a man in his 20s, has been found to hold extreme right-wing views and animosity toward immigrants.

After the shooting, police went to his residence and said they found his 17-year-old sister dead.

Police said the man is a suspect in that death.