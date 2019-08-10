Donald Trump says Kim Jong Un keen to meet him again

US President Donald Trump has said North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wants to meet with him once again to “start negotiations”.

Mr Trump said he is looking “forward to seeing Kim Jong Un in the not too distant future”.

He said he had received a “beautiful” three-page letter from Mr Kim.

In a letter to me sent by Kim Jong Un, he stated, very nicely, that he would like to meet and start negotiations as soon as the joint U.S./South Korea joint exercise are over. It was a long letter, much of it complaining about the ridiculous and expensive exercises. It was….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2019

Speaking from his New Jersey golf club, Mr Trump said Mr Kim spent much of his letter complaining about “the ridiculous and expensive” joint US-South Korea military exercises currently taking place.

Mr Trump also said Mr Kim offered “a small apology” for the flurry of recent short-range missile tests fired by North Korea, and assured him they would stop when the exercises end.

The two leaders have met three times – in Singapore, Hanoi and at the Korean Demilitarised Zone – but critics say Mr Trump has received few concessions in the stand-off over North Korea’s nuclear weapons programme in exchange for the meetings.

Kim Jong Un has recently overseen a number of missile launches (AP)

At their second summit in Vietnam in February, Mr Trump rejected Mr Kim’s demand for widespread sanctions relief in exchange for dismantling the North’s main nuclear complex, a partial disarmament step.

The US and South Korea have scaled down their major military exercises since the leaders’ first summit in June 2018. But the North insists even the downsized drills violate agreements between Mr Kim and Mr Trump and compel it to “develop, test and deploy the powerful physical means essential for national defence”.

When they last met in June of this year, the two men agreed to resume working-level nuclear talks that have been stalled since February, but there have been no known meetings between the two sides since then.