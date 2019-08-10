Menu

Bear falls on moving police car in northern California

World News | Published:

The animal fled the scene.

Bear Falls on Car

A police car has been destroyed after being hit by a falling bear in northern California.

A Humboldt County sheriff’s deputy was driving on State Route 96 on August 3, when the bear fell or jumped onto the car, apparently from a steep embankment, police said.

The officer had been driving to a reported drug overdose in the town of Orleans, near the Oregon border.

The bear smashed the hood and windshield. The car hit an embankment, rolled onto its side and burst into flames.

The deputy managed to escape without serious injury.

The fire was contained to about half an acre but the car was gutted.

However, the California Department of Transportation stated: “Don’t worry, the bear also fled the scene.”

