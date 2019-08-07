Menu

Advertising

Angry face: Giant emojis painted on house cause uproar in California community

World News | Published:

The new paint job appeared after neighbours reported the home was being used for short-term rentals and the homeowner was fined 4,000 dollars.

Emoji House

A Californian seaside community is in uproar after a home was given a new paint job featuring two huge emojis on a bright pink background.

Manhattan Beach residents railed against the makeover during a City Council meeting, citing problems with sightseers.

One speaker called the paint job graffiti and another said it was an attack on neighbours.

The house in Manhattan Beach
The house in Manhattan Beach (Natalie Rice/AP)

Both bright yellow emojis are cross-eyed and have big eyelashes. One has a goofy expression with its tongue hanging out, and the other has its mouth zipped shut.

The new paint job appeared after neighbours reported the home was being used for short-term rentals and the homeowner was fined 4,000 dollars (£3,290).

Owner Kathryn Kidd told KABC-TV she did not realise short-term rentals were not allowed and she denies the redecoration is retaliation.

World News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News