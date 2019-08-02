Ed Sheeran’s Divide Tour sets all-time record in revenue

Ed Sheeran’s Divide Tour has set a new record.

Pollstar confirmed the 28-year-old British singer’s tour will set the all-time highest-grossing tour record with Friday’s show in Hannover, Germany.

Pollstar forecasts the total gross to this point of 736.7 million US dollars (£607 million) will top the previous record of 735.4 million US dollars set by U2 in 2011.

In a statement, Sheeran called it “amazing”.

U2 had set the previous record (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The Divide Tour launched on March 16 2017 and is due to end on August 26.

That makes 893 days compared to the 760 days U2 spent on the road.

Sheeran’s tour topped U2’s attendance record of 7.3 million on May 24 in France with a total attendance of 7,315,970.

Sheeran released his No.6 Collaborations Project album in July, featuring collaborations with Justin Bieber, Stormzy, Eminem, 50 Cent and Bruno Mars.