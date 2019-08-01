Trump announces new tariffs in trade war with China

President Donald Trump has announced the US will apply a new tariff of 10% on about 300 billion dollars worth of products from China.

The tariffs, which will be implemented from September 1, are the latest escalation the two countries’ festering trade dispute.

Mr Trump tweeted amid slow-moving talks with China that negotiations will continue. But he blamed China for not following through on stopping the sale of fentanyl to the United States or purchasing large quantities of farm goods such as soybeans.

…buy agricultural product from the U.S. in large quantities, but did not do so. Additionally, my friend President Xi said that he would stop the sale of Fentanyl to the United States – this never happened, and many Americans continue to die! Trade talks are continuing, and… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2019

…We look forward to continuing our positive dialogue with China on a comprehensive Trade Deal, and feel that the future between our two countries will be a very bright one! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2019

Stocks immediately tumbled on the news. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which had been up nearly 300 points earlier, was down nearly 200 points soon after Mr Trump’s tweets.

The US has already applied tariffs of 25% on 250 billion dollars worth of goods from China. China retaliated with tariffs on 110 billion dollars in American goods, including agricultural products, in a direct shot at supporters of Mr Trump in the US farm belt.

Mr Trump’s threats come after a US delegation returned to Washington from what the White House described as “constructive” trade talks. The negotiations were expected to resume in Washington in September, though exact dates were not announced.

The world’s two biggest economies are locked in a trade war over US allegations that Beijing uses predatory tactics – including stealing trade secrets and forcing foreign companies to hand over technology – in a drive to overtake American technological dominance.

Talks had broken down in May after the United States accused the Chinese of reneging on earlier commitments.