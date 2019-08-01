Menu

Advertising

Five US police officers face action over Stormy Daniels arrest raid

World News | Published:

An inquiry found the arrest of the porn actress who says she had an affair with Donald Trump was improper but not politically motivated.

Trump Porn Star

Five officers from a US police department’s now-disbanded vice unit face discipline for a raid on a strip club last year that resulted in the arrest of Stormy Daniels.

The department in Columbus, Ohio said the officers could face punishment ranging from a reprimand to firing.

The officers include a commander, lieutenant, sergeant and two of the arresting officers.

Daniels was arrested at Sirens in July 2018 on suspicion of inappropriately touching an undercover officer.

An investigation focused on allegations that officers who support Republican President Donald Trump conspired to retaliate against the porn actress over her claims she had sex with Mr Trump before he became president.

An internal review found the arrest was improper but not planned or politically motivated.

World News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News