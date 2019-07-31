US imposes financial sanctions on Iran’s foreign minister

The US government has imposed financial sanctions on Iran’s foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif as part of its escalating campaign of pressure against the Islamic Republic.

The highly unusual action of penalising the top diplomat of another nation comes a month after US president Donald Trump signed an executive order placing sanctions on Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Mr Zarif, in response to the sanctioning, tweeted: “It has no effect on me or my family, as I have no property or interests outside of Iran.”

The US' reason for designating me is that I am Iran's "primary spokesperson around the world"Is the truth really that painful?It has no effect on me or my family, as I have no property or interests outside of Iran.Thank you for considering me such a huge threat to your agenda. — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) July 31, 2019

US officials said Mr Zarif’s travels to New York for official UN business would not be inhibited by the new sanctions, in accordance with America’s international obligations.

Mr Zarif met earlier this month with Republican Senator Rand Paul, a Trump ally, about potentially opening a back channel for restarting nuclear talks between the two countries.