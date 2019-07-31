Iran rejects Mike Pompeo’s suggestion he could visit country

Iran has dismissed US secretary of state Mike Pompeo’s offer to visit and address the Iranian people as a “hypocritical gesture”.

Addressing Mr Pompeo in remarks to reporters on Wednesday, Tehran’s foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said: “You don’t need to come to Iran.”

We aren’t afraid of @JZarif coming to America where he enjoys the right to speak freely. Are the facts of the @khamenei_ir regime so bad he cannot let me do the same thing in Tehran? What if his people heard the truth, unfiltered, unabridged? — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) July 28, 2019

He suggested Mr Pompeo instead grant visas for Iranian reporters to travel to the US and interview him, accusing him of having rejected their requests.

“Are the facts of the (Khamenei) regime so bad he cannot let me do the same thing in Tehran?” he said, referring to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

For millennia, Iranians have outlasted every aggressor. But, the US has spent $7 trillion & rivers of blood in our region, in its biggest failure since Vietnam. @realDonaldTrump: reject #B_Team's fake history & its thirst for #ForeverWar. Diplomacy=prudence; never weakness. pic.twitter.com/geTZIIcrRa — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) July 30, 2019

US-Iranian tensions have soared in recent months.