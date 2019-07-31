Full list of Tony Awards won by Harold Prince

A list of Tony Awards won by Harold Prince who has died aged 91.

He was honoured for both producing and directing as well as with special awards.

For a period in the 1960s, separate Tony Awards were given for best producer.

Years listed are when the awards were given, not necessarily when the shows opened on Broadway.

The Pajama Game (1954) — best musical

Damn Yankees (1955) — best musical

Fiorello! (1960) — best musical, tied with “The Sound of Music”

A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum (1963) — best musical

A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum (1963) — producer

Fiddler On The Roof (1965) — best musical

Fiddler On The Roof (1965) — producer

Cabaret (1967) — best musical

Cabaret (1967) — director-musical

Company (1971) — best musical

Company (1971) — director-musical

Follies (1972) — director-musical, co-directed with Michael Bennett

Fiddler On The Roof (1972) — special award on becoming the longest-running show in Broadway history.

A Little Night Music (1973) — best musical

Candide (1974) — special award for outstanding contribution to the artistic development of the musical theatre.

Sweeney Todd (1979) — best musical

Sweeney Todd (1979) — director-musical

Evita (1980) — director-musical

The Phantom Of The Opera (1988) — director-musical

Show Boat (1995) — director-musical

2006 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre