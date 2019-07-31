Menu

Broadway director and producer Harold Prince dies aged 91

World News | Published:

He won a staggering 21 Tony Awards and produced shows like The Phantom Of The Opera and Sweeney Todd.

Obit Harold Prince

Harold Prince, a Broadway director and producer who pushed the boundaries of musical theatre with such groundbreaking shows as The Phantom Of The Opera, Cabaret, Company and Sweeney Todd and won a staggering 21 Tony Awards, has died.

He was 91.

Prince’s publicist Rick Miramontez said his client died on Wednesday after a brief illness in Reykjavik, Iceland.

Harold Prince
Harold Prince, left, and Andrew Lloyd Webber, face reporters during a news conference in New York announcing Webber’s new musical, Whistle Down The Wind in 1996 (Anders Krusberg/AP)

Prince was known for his fluid, cinematic director’s touch and was unpredictable and uncompromising in his choice of stage material.

He often picked challenging, offbeat subjects to musicalise, such as a murderous, knifing-wielding barber who baked his victims in pies or the 19th-century opening of Japan to the West.

World News

