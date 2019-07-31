Menu

Advertising

5.2-magnitude quake rattles Greek island of Crete

World News | Published:

There are no reports of damage or injuries at the holiday resort island.

Quake

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.2 has struck the southern Greek resort island of Crete.

There are no reports of injuries or damage so far.

The Athens Geodynamic Institute said the earthquake occurred at 7.40am local time (5.40am BST) about 14 miles west of the island capital of Iraklion.

The fire service and officials on Crete said they received no reports of serious problems.

Strong quakes are common in Greece which lies in one of the most seismically active parts of the world. Severe damage or injuries are rare.

World News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News