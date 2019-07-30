North Korea ‘fires unidentified projectiles’

North Korea has fired several unidentified projectiles off its east coast, according to South Korea’s military.

Observers say the launches were aimed at ramping up pressure on the United States to make concessions as the two countries are struggling to resume diplomacy on North Korea’s nuclear weapons programme.

South Korea’s joint chiefs of staff said the latest launches were done from the North’s Hodo peninsula on the east coast, a regular weapons launch site.

It said South Korea’s military is monitoring for possible additional launches by North Korea.

The launches came six days after North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles that Seoul officials say flew 370 miles before landing off North Korea’s east coast.

The North Korean government shows a test of a missile launch in North Korea from last week (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

The latest launches also came hours after a senior US official said President Donald Trump has sent mementos from his brief visit to North Korea last month to the country’s leader Kim Jong Un.

The official said a top staffer from the National Security Council hand-delivered photographs from the Trump-Kim meeting in June at the demilitarised zone to a North Korean official last week.

Diplomacy between North Korea and the United States remained deadlocked since the second Trump-Kim summit in Vietnam in February ended without any agreement.

The summit fell apart after Mr Trump rejected Mr Kim’s demand for widespread sanctions relief in return for dismantling his main nuclear complex, a partial disarmament step.

North Korea’s state media said Mr Kim supervised a test of a new missile on Thursday designed to deliver a “solemn warning” to South Korea over its purchase of high-tech US-made fighter jets and its plans to conduct military drills that Pyongyang sees as an invasion rehearsal.

South Korea’s military said the flight data of the weapon launched on Thursday showed similarities to the Russian-made Iskander, a short-range, nuclear-capable missile.

A North Korean version could likely reach all of South Korea – and the 28,500 US forces stationed there – and would be extremely hard to intercept.