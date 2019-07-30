Debates give Democrats chance to make an impact in race for 2020 nomination

Democrats gathering in Detroit for a pivotal presidential debate will have to decide, once again, how to respond to President Donald Trump while presenting their own vision for the country.

Candidates are sure to use the high-profile setting on Tuesday and Wednesday to blast President Donald Trump’s recent string of incendiary racially-charged tweets and comments, first about four congresswomen and more recently about Baltimore, a racially diverse US city that, like Detroit, has faced challenges.

But they will also be under pressure to provide specifics about how they would improve the lives of Americans by lowering the cost of health care or protecting jobs at a time when the economy is showing signs of sputtering.

We need to fundamentally transform our approach to trade—and that means using trade to raise wages and combat climate change instead of padding the bottom lines of big multinational corporations who have no allegiance to America. https://t.co/sWLqWabO6d — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) July 29, 2019

The second debate of the Democratic primary has higher stakes for a historically large field of more than 20 candidates, 10 of whom will face off each night.

For several candidates, the debates will likely offer a last chance to be considered a serious contender for the party’s nomination.

Tougher rules set by the Democratic National Committee are expected to narrow the race.

To qualify for the next debates in September, candidates must raise money from more donors and hit higher polling thresholds, a bar more than half of the candidates are at risk of missing.

We cannot continue to allow private health insurance companies to make massive profits by denying care to those that need it. That is fundamentally immoral and that is why we need Medicare for All. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) July 29, 2019

“Everything’s at stake,” said Jill Alper, a Democratic strategist who has worked on seven presidential campaigns.

She had simple and direct advice for the White House hopefuls confronting questions about Mr Trump: “protest and pivot” and “pivot quickly” to what they can offer American families.

The two leading progressives in the field, Senators Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, will be at centre stage on Tuesday.

The president’s continuing racist attacks on the American city of Baltimore are part of his project to divide America: white versus black, rural versus urban. A president should serve all Americans. This one is busy weakening our country. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) July 29, 2019

Ms Warren’s campaign has gained ground in recent weeks, partially at the expense of Mr Sanders.

The debate could offer a high-profile chance for Ms Warren to prove to Mr Sanders’ supporters that she’s worthy of their consideration.

The night will also provide a contrast with more moderate candidates, such as South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Texas Representative Beto O’Rourke and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, poised to offer themselves as alternatives to the liberals.

When I’m president, the middle class and working Americans will not bear the brunt of the burden of paying for Medicare for All. It’s time we ask those at the very top and on Wall Street to start contributing more to America’s health. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 30, 2019

Also on stage will be former Colorado governor John Hickenlooper, who has repeatedly said Mr Sanders’ brand of democratic socialism is bad for the party and the country, as well as Ohio Representative Tim Ryan, former Maryland Representative John Delaney, author Marianne Williamson and Montana governor Steve Bullock, who joined the race after the other candidates and did not qualify for last month’s debate in Miami.

Wednesday will provide a rematch between former Vice President Joe Biden and California Senator Kamala Harris, who went after Mr Biden during the June debate for not supporting federal bussing orders as a means of desegregation when he was in the US Senate in the 1970s, prefacing her comments by saying: “I do not believe you are a racist.”

We’re gathering #TeamJoe in Detroit on July 30th and 31st to show the power of our grassroots movement at the second debate. I hope to see you there! RSVP at https://t.co/9dh6RvZ9bO. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 29, 2019

Mr Biden defended his record but appeared caught off guard by the exchange, a shaky response that could give voters pause about his ability to go toe-to-toe with Mr Trump on a debate stage or otherwise in a general election, said Michigan-based pollster Bernie Porn.

“Biden needs to do better,” he said.

Several candidates have been putting out policy proposals ahead of the debate, likely as a way to get out in front of rivals’ criticism.

Ms Harris, who says she supports Mr Sanders’ plan for Medicare For All, released a proposal on Monday that stopped short of the proposal he and other more liberal candidates are backing.

She said she envisions a role for private insurers, Mr Sanders’ plan does not, and she would slow the transition to 10 years rather than four.

Kamala Harris gave frontrunner Joe Biden a torrid time in the first debates (Carlos Osorio/AP)

While Mr Sanders will not be on stage with Ms Harris, other advocates of the plan will be, and could take her to task for not going far enough.

Mr Biden’s campaign, meanwhile, attacked from another direction, saying that she has been inconsistent and that her plan would undo the Affordable Care Act approved under President Barack Obama and force a large tax increase on middle-class families.

Ms Warren on Monday rolled out a trade policy that would propose nine preconditions for US trading partners to meet to participate in agreements, including an end to fossil-fuel subsidies.

She did not rule out tariffs, echoing some of the rhetoric Mr Trump used in 2016 as he wooed working-class voters in places like Michigan.

Democratic strategist Jamal Simmons said the intramural fight among Democrats is necessary to get a battle-tested nominee who is ready to face Mr Trump on all topics, including race.

Whoever wins the Democratic nomination will duel with Donald Trump for the presidency (Joe Giddens/PA)

But he said it was important for Democrats not to let the president off the hook for his racial rhetoric and policies, noting: “The Trump factor is always present.”

He said Mr Trump’s latest comments blasting Democratic Representative Elijah Cummings and his Baltimore-area district underscore voters’ unease with Mr Trump in the White House.

“People argue over whether we are beating up the ultimate nominee, but if we don’t, Trump will,” Mr Simmons said.

“People are testing each other. How you stand up under pressure is part of what the judgment is of who’s the best candidate.”

The Trump campaign and Michigan Republicans also were readying for the 2020 election, meeting in Lansing for what they said was part of a nationwide effort to train thousands of volunteers.

Michigan Republican chairwoman Laura Cox said they were starting earlier than in past election cycles.