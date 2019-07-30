Complainant faces inquiry after police decide not to pursue Neymar ‘rape’ case

Brazilian police have said they have decided there are no grounds to bring rape charges against football star Neymar and they are investigating whether his accuser filed a false report.

Sao Paulo police investigator Juliana Lopes Bussacos announced the decision on Tuesday.

Brazilian model Najila Trindade accused the 27-year-old striker of raping her in a Paris hotel in May.

Neymar

He denies the accusation and says their relations were consensual.

Ms Trindade made her identity public in several interviews.

Neymar is currently on a pre-season tour of Asia with his club Paris Saint-Germain.

Ms Bussacos interviewed Ms Trindade three times about her claims and she said 12 other people were also questioned.

Neymar himself was questioned for about five hours in mid-June.

Police also inspected mobile phones, a tablet of Ms Trindade’s son and medical reports offered by the accuser.

The model filed her complaint in Sao Paulo on May 31, alleging Neymar raped her earlier in the month in Paris.

Brazil's Neymar

No complaint was filed with French police.

Her case has been complicated by the fact three of her lawyers withdrew from the case after the complaint was filed.

Ms Bussacos did not detail what led her to the conclusions because the probe is still under secrecy.

“The whole set of evidence led me not to indict,” the investigator said.

Sao Paulo police director Albano David Fernandes said the investigators will look into whether Ms Trindade falsely reported a rape, based on Ms Bussaco’s findings.

Prosecutor Monique Lima said it would be premature to accuse Ms Trindade of any crime.