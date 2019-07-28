Menu

Russian opposition leader in hospital after severe allergic reaction

World News | Published:

Alexei Navalny, who was jailed on Wednesday for calling for an anti-government protest, did not previously have any allergies, his spokeswoman said.

Russia opposition leader Alexei Navalny

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been admitted to hospital after suffering a serious allergic attack while in detention, his spokeswoman said.

Kira Yarmysh said the 43-year-old, who was sentenced to 30 days in jail on Wednesday for calling for Saturday’s unsanctioned protest in Moscow, was taken from the capital’s detention facility to a hospital on Sunday morning.

Russia Opposition
Alexei Navalny leaves court in Moscow on Wednesday after being jailed for 30 days (Dmitry Serebryakov/AP)

Ms Yarmysh said Mr Navalny, who did not previously have any allergies, arrived at the hospital with severe facial swelling and red rashes on his skin.

Mr Navalny galvanised the anti-government protesters who rallied all day on Saturday against the exclusion of independent candidates from the September 8 ballot for Moscow City Council.

Russia Opposition Protest
Russian opposition leader and activist Alexei Navalny gestures while speaking to a crowd during a political protest in Moscow (Pavel Golovkin/AP)

A Russian group that monitors police arrests said on Sunday that nearly 1,400 people were detained in a police crackdown on Saturday’s protest, the largest number of detentions at a rally in the Russian capital this decade.

