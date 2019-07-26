Trump vows to retaliate against French digital tax

US President Donald Trump has promised to retaliate against France for adopting a pioneering tax on internet giants such as Google, Amazon and Facebook.

He also managed to take a shot at French wine. Mr Trump, who does not drink, tweeted: “I’ve always said American wine is better than French wine!”

The tax primarily targets companies that use consumer data to sell online advertising.

France just put a digital tax on our great American technology companies. If anybody taxes them, it should be their home Country, the USA. We will announce a substantial reciprocal action on Macron’s foolishness shortly. I’ve always said American wine is better than French wine! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2019

Mr Trump said that if anybody taxes American technology companies, it should be their home country.

He added, referring to French President Emmanuel Macron: “We will announce a substantial reciprocal action on Macron’s foolishness shortly.”

The tax is designed to stop multinationals from avoiding taxes by setting up headquarters in low-tax EU countries.

Currently, the companies pay nearly no tax in countries where they have significant sales.