Eagle with golf clubs? Doctored seal appears at Trump speech

World News | Published:

The official seal features arrows and an olive branch.

Donald Trump speaks in front of the altered presidential seal at Turning Point USA’s Teen Student Action Summit 2019

The White House has said it did not know that an altered presidential seal featuring a two-headed eagle clutching golf clubs would be displayed at a speech by President Donald Trump this week.

Spokesman Judd Deere said officials “never saw the seal” before it was projected onto a screen behind Mr Trump as he was introduced at Turning Point USA’s teen summit on Tuesday.

Donald Trump with the doctored seal
Donald Trump with the doctored seal (Andrew Harnik/AP)

The real seal has a bald eagle clutching arrows in one set of talons and an olive branch in the other.

A spokesman for Turning Point USA told The Washington Post, which first reported on the seal, it had sacked a video team member for mistakenly displaying the seal.

World News

