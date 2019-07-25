Menu

Drake forges creative partnership with SiriusXM and Pandora

Published:

The rapper is one of the world’s top streamed artists.

Wireless Festival – London

Drake has two new partners: SiriusXM and Pandora.

The two companies which merged earlier this year have announced that they have signed a new creative partnership with the superstar rapper.

The new deal includes “a dedicated station, curated music, and collaborations with creative talent”.

The roll-out will start later this year.

Drake
Drake (Ian West/PA)

Drake is one of the world’s top-streamed artists.

He previously had a radio show on Apple Music, did a commercial for the brand and launched new music on the streaming platform, giving Apple an exclusive for a time period over competitors.

Drake has had 35 Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and won four Grammy Awards.

