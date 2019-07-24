Menu

Advertising

Weather postpones SpaceX launch of supplies to space station

World News | Published:

The private firm only had a split second window to launch its Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Dragon capsule.

Space Station

Storm clouds have forced SpaceX to postpone its Wednesday launch of a capsule carrying supplies to the International Space Station.

The private firm only had a split second window to launch its Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Dragon capsule.

Another launch opportunity is on Thursday at 6:01pm Eastern Time.

The capsule contains about 5,000 pounds of supplies and experiments, including a 3D bioprinter to make human tissue in orbit for research.

World News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News