Weather postpones SpaceX launch of supplies to space station
The private firm only had a split second window to launch its Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Dragon capsule.
Storm clouds have forced SpaceX to postpone its Wednesday launch of a capsule carrying supplies to the International Space Station.
Another launch opportunity is on Thursday at 6:01pm Eastern Time.
The capsule contains about 5,000 pounds of supplies and experiments, including a 3D bioprinter to make human tissue in orbit for research.
