Tornado hits Cape Cod as thunderstorms break the heat

A tornado that tore across Cape Cod has added to a wave of storms that broke the heat in the north east and mid west of the United States.

The National Weather Service says the tornado struck the Massachusetts resort area just after noon on Tuesday.

Flooding in New Jersey (Michael Karas/The Record via AP)

It ripped off a hotel roof, toppled trees and knocked out power to thousands during the peak of tourist season.

There were no reports of injuries.

Utilities in New Jersey say around 212,000 homes and businesses did not have electricity on Tuesday morning.

Crews in Michigan were working to reconnect about 100,000 customers who still did not have power.

Videos posted on social media showed flooding deep enough to float cars in parts of New York City.

Flooding cancelled flights through Tuesday afternoon at the Tweed-New Haven Airport in Connecticut, and a lightning strike set a dorm at private school Choate Rosemary Hall on fire.