Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift score 10 MTV VMA nominations

Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift are the top contenders at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, each scoring 10 nominations.

Grande and Swift will compete in eight of the same categories, including video of the year.

Swift’s You Need to Calm Down and Grande’s Thank u, Next are nominated for the top prize alongside Billie Eilish’s Bad Guy, Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ Old Town Road, 21 Savage and J. Cole’s A Lot, and Jonas Brothers’ Sucker.

Eilish came in second with nine nominations, while Lil Nas X earned eight nominations.

The 2019 VMAs will take place at the Prudential Centre in Newark, New Jersey, on August 26.

3…2…1…? 2019 #VMAs. Be part of the moment. LIVE! Monday, August 26th on @MTV ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MIo8J18J3f — Video Music Awards (@vmas) July 22, 2019

Post Malone was surprisingly snubbed, despite dominating on streaming services, radio and the Billboard charts.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s Oscar and Grammy-winning hit Shallow picked up two nominations: song of the year and best collaboration.

Boy band BTS earned four nominations, including a bid in the new best K-pop category.

Late rapper Nipsey Hussle, who posthumously won best male hip-hop artist and the humanitarian award at last month’s BET Awards, picked up a nomination for best hip hop for Higher, his song and video with DJ Khaled and John Legend.

Swift will release her album Lover three days before the VMAs on August 23, making it likely that she will attend and possibly perform at the show.

Scooter Braun, who now owns Swift’s music catalogue, will likely be in attendance, too – he manages top nominee Grande as well as Justin Bieber, who earned a nomination for best collaboration with Ed Sheeran for I Don’t Care.

Comedian and actor Sebastian Maniscalco will host the 2019 VMAs. Fan voting begins Tuesday at vma.mtv.com.