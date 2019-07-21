Ocasio-Cortez: Trump enjoyed crowd saying Send her back

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says President Donald Trump enjoyed hearing a crowd at his rally call for a US congresswoman to return to the country where she was born.

The Democratic politician spoke in New York for the first time since President Trump again criticised her and three other minority Democratic congresswomen on Friday for saying what he called “horrible things” about the US.

He suggested they leave, though all are US citizens.

President Donald Trump attacked the four Democratic congresswomen (J Scott Applewhite/AP)

“We’re going to stay right here, that’s where we’re going to go,” Ms Ocasio-Cortez shared her response to President Trump’s suggestion that American citizens “go back” with constituents at a Queens town hall on immigration issues.

“We’re not going anywhere.”

Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, a naturalised U.S. citizen, came from civil war-torn Somalia as a child refugee.

Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, and Ms Ocasio-Cortez were born in the United States.

Advertising

At President Trump’s North Carolina rally on Wednesday, the crowd chanted “Send her back!” about Ms Omar.

Ms Ocasio-Cortez rejected the president’s claim he had tried to quiet them.

.@AOC: "They sent me back to Queens, and I'm happy to be here." Crowd member: "Welcome home!" AOC: "Thank you!"Via The Hill pic.twitter.com/aYqlMxvKP4 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 20, 2019

“He said, ‘Oh I stopped it immediately’,” she said.

Advertising

“Roll the tape, he didn’t; he kind of presided over the situation, he relished it, he took it in and he’s doing this intentionally.”

As seen on video footage, the president paused for about 13 seconds during the chanting before resuming his speech.

On Friday, he called members of the rally crowd “incredible patriots”.

Speaking to about 200 constituents at a school in Queens’ Corona neighbourhood, Ms Ocasio-Cortez compared President Trump’s stance towards the four members of the House of Representatives to his attitude toward immigrants.

“Once you start telling American citizens to go back to your own countries, this tells you that this president’s policies are not about immigration, it’s about ethnicity and racism,” the congresswoman said.