US rapper ASAP Rocky faces another week in custody amid Stockholm fight probe

US rapper ASAP Rocky has been remanded in custody for another week by a Swedish court to allow police to finish investigating a fight on June 30 in Stockholm.

Stockholm’s District Court accepted the request from prosecutor Daniel Suneson’s to hold ASAP Rocky — the stage name of Rakim Mayers — until Thursday July 25.

Mayer is being held for suspected assault.

Earlier, Mr Suneson said police “have worked intensively” with the preliminary investigation but needed more time to complete their probe.

Once the investigation is complete, the prosecution will decide whether to formally charge the rapper.

On July 5, Mayers, who was in Sweden to perform at a music festival, and his bodyguards were ordered to be held for two weeks after being detained two days earlier.

Videos published on social media show a person being violently thrown on to the ground by Mayers. It was not clear who else was involved.

“This was a self-defence situation,” his defence lawyer Slobodan Jovicic told reporters. Asked how ASAP Rocky felt about it, Mr Jovicic replied this was “a very bad experience”.

Slobodan Jovicic, lawyer for rapper ASAP Rocky, talks to the media after the court proceedings (Fredrik Persson/TT News Agency via AP)

The platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated artist has seen many celebrities such as Kim Kardashian West, her husband Kanye West and Justin Bieber come to his support since his arrest.

Soon after the news of his arrest broke, the movement #JusticeForRocky pushed for the rapper’s release.

A petition calling for his release has also garnered half a million signatures. And Adriano Espaillat, a New York Democrat in the House of Representatives, is pushing for the release of the rapper, who was born in the Harlem neighbourhood of New York City.

“Everyone deserves to be treated equally and ASAP Rocky’s rights continue to be violated. It is not a fair process,” the congressman said.

Kardashian West and Kanye West have lobbied President Donald Trump, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the president’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, in support of ASAP Rocky.

Kardashian West thanked the president and senior members of his administration, saying on Twitter that their “commitment to justice reform is so appreciated”.

Earlier this week, Sweden’s top prosecutor Petra Lundh said “the fact that a suspect or a plaintiff is known is no reason for the person to receive a special treatment”.