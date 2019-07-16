Neil Armstrong’s restored Apollo 11 spacesuit goes on display

The spacesuit that Apollo 11’s Neil Armstrong wore for that one small step on the moon is back on display in mint condition.

The suit had been out of view and needed to be restored before it was put on display at the Air and Space Museum in Washington.

(Andrew Harnik/AP)

On hand for the unveiling were vice president Mike Pence, Nasa chief Jim Bridenstine and Mr Armstrong’s son Rick.

A fundraising campaign took just five days to raise the 500,000 dollars (£400,000) needed for the restoration.

(Andrew Harnik/AP)

Calling Mr Armstrong a hero, Mr Pence said “the American people express their gratitude by preserving this symbol of courage”.

The Apollo 11 crew of Mr Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins launched to the moon 50 years ago on Tuesday.

(Andrew Harnik/AP)

Mr Armstrong died in 2012.