In Pictures: Paris on parade for Bastille Day celebrations

French President Emmanual Macron led the July 14 celebrations on the Champs Elysee.
French President Emmanuel Macron led the Bastille Day celebrations as crowds packed the streets of Paris for the annual parade.
This year’s event showcased European defence co-operation and flags of the 10 countries of the European Intervention Initiative, a joint military pact created last year, headed Sunday’s parade down the Champs Elysees.
The display included more than 4,000 armed forces, 69 planes and 39 helicopters – but the biggest crowd-pleaser was a French soldier rocketing through the air on a flyboard device, the invention of French former jet-skiing champion Franky Zapata.
